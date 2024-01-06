 Bikram Majithia appears before Chandigarh court in case of attack on cops during 2021 protest : The Tribune India

  • Chandigarh
  Bikram Majithia appears before Chandigarh court in case of attack on cops during 2021 protest



The police had registered a case against 23 Akali leaders, including Majithia, on November 6, 2021 for various offences



Bikram Majithia in Chandigarh on Saturday.



Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay  

Chandigarh, January 6 

SAD leader Bikram Majithia on Saturday appeared before the court of Chief Judicial Megistrate Aman Inder Singh Sandhu in a case registered against him during a protest held here in 2021.   

The police had registered a case against 23 Akali leaders, including Majithia, on November 6, 2021 for the offences punishable under Sections 188 (violating the order of the deputy commissioner), 186 (voluntarily obstruct any public servant in discharge of his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter the public servant from his duty) and 34 of the IPC.  

The police registered the FIR on the complaint of a police inspector, who alleged that the Akali leaders attacked them as they were protesting at the MLAs’ Hostel in Sector 3 in Chandigarh. 

The inspector claimed that the leaders demanded to be allowed to go to the official residence of the Punjab Chief Minister to submit a memorandum about the demands of farmers. The police had installed barricades in front of the CM’s residence. He said that due to the imposition of Section 144 in the area the leaders were told not to move forward. 

He said that at the instigation of senior leaders, a large number of Akali workers tried to break barricades and also started attacking them. Following this, many policemen, including him, were injured. 

On the basis of the complaint, the police had registered an FIR against the leaders. 

Majithia’s counsel Rajesh Kumar Rai, while appearing before the court, denied the charges saying the allegations levelled by the police were baseless as the protest was peaceful.

The police have already filed a charge sheet in the case.  

  

#Bikram Majithia #Shiromani Akali Dal






