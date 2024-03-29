Bottling plant sealed in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, March 28
Deputy Commissioner-cum-Excise and Taxation Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh today issued orders for cancellation of the licence of Zannat Breweries, a bottling plant, for violations under the Excise Act.
Based on the information received from sources, an inspection was conducted at the bottling plant. In view of the discrepancies found during the inspection, a notice was issued to the licensee, he said. Upon hearing the licensee, an order for cancellation of the licence has been issued, he said, adding that the bottling plant has been sealed by the officials of the Excise Department.
