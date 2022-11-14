Chandigarh claim gold in rowing

Chandigarh, November 13
Chandigarh claimed the gold medal in the lightweight open fours event during the 5th Indoor National Rowing Championship at the Panjab University gymnasium hall here today. Punjab claimed second position, while Maharashtra bagged the bronze medal.
In the open weight mixed fours event, the team of Amritpal Kaur, Pooja Kumari, Aditya Singh and Vijay claimed the bronze medal. In the team event, West Bengal won the gold medal and Haryana finished with silver. Chandigarh ended its campaign at third position.
In the lightweight women pair event, Suman Nehra and Vipul Choudhary won the silver medal.
In the open weight women pair, Pooja Kumari and Sampat Devi won the bronze medal. The team of Priyanka Kumari, Neetu Sharma, Gulshan Kumar and Lokesh won the gold medal in the light weight mixed fours event.
In the open weight mixed fours event, Amritpal Kaur, Pooja, Aditya Singh and Vijay won the bronze medal. The team of Priyanka, Neetu, Gulshan and Lokesh won gold in the light weight mixed fours event.
