Chandigarh my ‘karam bhoomi’, ready to help its residents 24x7, says Sanjay Tandon

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 23

Expressing his commitment for the welfare of all constituents, BJP candidate for Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat Sanjay Tandon today said the city was his “karam bhoomi”, and he was accessible all the time to “my city residents”. “I have always worked for upliftment of all communities,” he said at a function at Arya Samaj Mandir in Sector 7.

Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, PGI Joint Action Committee back Tandon Chandigarh: The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) Chandigarh and PGI Joint Action Committee have announced their support to BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon. Office-bearers of both the groups reached BJP office Kamalam on Tuesday and assured BJP President Jitender Pal Malhotra of working towards making BJP candidate victorious with huge number of votes. TNS

On the occasion, Kendriya Arya Sabha extended its support to Tandon for the upcoming election.

The BJP leader said he has always worked for social betterment in the city through different fora. These social activities were conducted under his father Balramji Dass Tandon Charitable Foundation. Balramji Dass Tandon was a towering figure in not just in the region but even national politics.

Sanjay Tandon shared that he fulfilled his social responsibility during Covid-19 to the best of his abilities.

He said with his efforts, Union Territory Cricket Association has got recognition from the BCCI which is providing a platform to the players of the city. Tandon said he lives in the city, hence he was in constant touch with Chandigarh residents and was always ready to help 24x7.

Later in the day, Tandon addressed public meetings in Sectors 18, 16 and Manimajra. On the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, Tandon paid obeisance at Hanuman Temple and attended various religious programmes in the city.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Lok Sabha