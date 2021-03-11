Chandigarh: Two dupe man of Rs 56.85L, booked

Chandigarh: Two persons have been booked for allegedly cheating a Sector 40 resident of Rs 56.85 lakh. Complainant Deepak Garg alleged that Ishwar Garg and Shivam Garg of Sector 29 cheated him on the pretext of investment in their company Sangsharmann Plast Pvt Ltd, Kala Amb, Sirmaur district, by ensuring him good returns in 2016. TNS
Man booked for cheating
Chandigarh: The UT police have booked Rajbir Singh, a resident of the PEC campus, Sector 12, on a complaint of Anmol Pupneja of Bathinda, who alleged that the suspect sold him an EWS category flat in Sector 49 through an agreement. The suspect took Rs 25 lakh from him for the flat. He visited the flat in August 2020 and found the door lock changed. He came to know that the suspect had sold the flat to someone else.TNS
Toy pistol near Mayor’s house
Mohali: The police recovered a toy pistol and some injections dumped near the house of Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu at Sector 78 on Wednesday. Cops scanned the area, but did not find any other thing.TNS
Youth dies in road accident
Chandigarh: A 28-year-old youth died a CTU bus hit the the bike he was riding in Sector 47. The victim has been identified as Ashu of Ram Darbar. It is alleged that Baldev Singh was driving the bus in a negligent manner that led to the mishap. A case has been registered.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 soldiers injured in blast in J-K’s Shopian
The nature of the blast is being investigated, Inspector Gen...
Sidhu Moosewala was breathing even after attack, jeep was locked from inside and locals had to break open its doors
There was no vehicle to take him immediately to the hospital
I will work as Narendra Modi’s soldier, tweets Hardik Patel ahead of joining BJP
Patel is set to join the BJP at noon
Punjab Vigilance arrests Mohali DFO, middleman for seeking bribe to facilitate sale of farmhouses
In a video sting, he, along with the middleman, was seen see...