Chandigarh: Two dupe man of Rs 56.85L, booked

Chandigarh: Two persons have been booked for allegedly cheating a Sector 40 resident of Rs 56.85 lakh. Complainant Deepak Garg alleged that Ishwar Garg and Shivam Garg of Sector 29 cheated him on the pretext of investment in their company Sangsharmann Plast Pvt Ltd, Kala Amb, Sirmaur district, by ensuring him good returns in 2016. TNS

Man booked for cheating

Chandigarh: The UT police have booked Rajbir Singh, a resident of the PEC campus, Sector 12, on a complaint of Anmol Pupneja of Bathinda, who alleged that the suspect sold him an EWS category flat in Sector 49 through an agreement. The suspect took Rs 25 lakh from him for the flat. He visited the flat in August 2020 and found the door lock changed. He came to know that the suspect had sold the flat to someone else.TNS

Toy pistol near Mayor’s house

Mohali: The police recovered a toy pistol and some injections dumped near the house of Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu at Sector 78 on Wednesday. Cops scanned the area, but did not find any other thing.TNS

Youth dies in road accident

Chandigarh: A 28-year-old youth died a CTU bus hit the the bike he was riding in Sector 47. The victim has been identified as Ashu of Ram Darbar. It is alleged that Baldev Singh was driving the bus in a negligent manner that led to the mishap. A case has been registered.