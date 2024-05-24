Congress mindset against migrants, claims Sanjay Tandon

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 23

The BJP candidate for Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat, Sanjay Tandon, today hit at the Congress for allegedly being ‘anti-migrants’, especially those from Bihar and UP.

Addressing a gathering during his padyatra at the vendor cell, Sector 15, Tandon alleged, “The anti-migrant attitude of the Congress became clear when senior Punjab Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira said in a statement that migrants will not be allowed to buy land in Punjab.”

Tandon said even PM Modi had made Biharis aware about the Congress’s anti-migrant mindset at public rallies. He added that, “The Congress and its allies want to push out migrants from different states and Punjab is a forerunner in implementing this insidious plan.”

Meanwhile, intensifying his campaign he took out padyatras in Sarangpur, Sector 35, vendor cell in Sector 15 and in the Sector 15 market. He ridiculed the Congress for its doublespeak on Agnipath scheme for the armed forces. He claimed that Congress candidate Manish Tewari had described the scheme as ‘a much-needed reform in the right direction, while noting that the armed forces should not be an employment guarantee programme’.

However, Rahul Gandhi, he said, had yesterday junked the scheme and remarked that he would throw it in the dustbin. Tandon emphasised that such conflicting stances from Rahul and Tewari reveal a lack of cohesion and consensus on an important national issue like the Agnipath scheme.

On the sidelines of his campaign, many leaders joined the BJP at the party office in Kamalam, Sector 33, today. AAP state secretary and Chandigarh Pradesh Valmiki Sabha state president Sanjeev Rahi and all office-bearers of the sabha and AAP leader Suparna Sharma, secretaries Vijay Grover, Triveni Prasad, Bala Devi, and Rajendra Yadav joined the BJP.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bihar #BJP #Congress #Lok Sabha