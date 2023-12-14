Cops nab 17 for gambling, seize Rs 44.7K from suspects

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 13

The Panchkula police swooped down on 17 gamblers yesterday following a tip-off and seized Rs 44,760 from them.

Mansa Devi Complex police station ASI Sudesh Kumari said a team of cops was patrolling when it received a tip-off about gamblers active in the city.

According to Kumari, the police team was alerted about the involvement of a Chandigarh resident, Manish Kumar, in gambling.

The cops subsequently rushed to the site — a cottage behind the Mansa Devi Complex gas agency — where Manish and others were reportedly gambling and arrested 17 people, including him.

The other suspects have been identified as Harinder Saini, Mohit Rana, Irfan, Sunny, Subhash, Vinod, Bittu, Yousuf, Harkishan Rai, Arman Khan, Ram Pravesh, Kala, Subhash, Sita Ram, Dinesh and Vijendra. The cops also seized Rs 44,760 from the suspects.

The police have registered a case against the individuals under various sections of the Public Gambling Act.

