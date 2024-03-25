Country sets Guinness World Record for most players at exhibition match

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 24

On the occasion of World Kabaddi Day today, the country made a new Guinness World Record for most players at a Kabaddi exhibition match with participation of 128 at Tau Devi Lal Stadium.

The attempt began at 11 am in presence of adjudicators from the Guinness team, and after three hours of continuous play. The record was finally broken at 2 pm with a participation of 128 players as declared by Guinness adjudicator Swapnil Dangarikar.

While Guinness had set the record benchmark for 84 players to break the record, the organisers had challenged an attempt for 154 players. A charged-up venue saw Team Arjuna and Team Abhimanyu jointly break this World Record.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya was the Chief Guest and Guinness World Record certificate was presented to him by the Guinness team. Dattatreya spoke about the importance of kabaddi as a sport for India and a desire to make it an Olympic sport.

The World Kabaddi Day is celebrated every year on March 24 since 2019.

