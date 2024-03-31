Court acquits man in 17-yr-old murder case

Chandigarh, March 30
A local court has acquitted an accused identified as Sham Lal in a murder case registered 17 years ago. The police registered the case on November 17, 2007, after a person identified as Jawahar was killed in an alleged attack at Colony No. 4, Industrial Area, here.
Brother of the deceased, who was also injured in the attack, told the police that four to five persons attacked them in colony. He said he and his cousin Sarvesh were injured while his brother was killed in the attack.
After completion of the investigation, the police filed a chargesheet against the accused. Earlier, the court had convicted three accused in the case. Another accused Sham Lal was declared a proclaimed offender by the court. The police arrested Sham Lal in January 2023. Arvind Sandhu, counsel of Sham Lal, claimed that the prosecution had failed to prove charges against his client.
He claimed that the accused was falsely implicated in the case. Sandhu argued that there were many contradictions and alterations in statements of the witnesses. After hearing arguments, the court acquitted Sham Lal of the charges framed against him.
