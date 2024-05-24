 Day 1 sees 135 votes cast from home in Chandigarh : The Tribune India

Day 1 sees 135 votes cast from home in Chandigarh

633 eligible to exercise franchise via postal ballot

Day 1 sees 135 votes cast from home in Chandigarh

It is a major change I have seen in my life. I could never think that the government could take such a step. — Jaspal Singh, 91.



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 23

Jaspal Singh, 91, a resident of Sector 27, is among the first voters in the city to exercise his franchise from the comforts of his home.

On the first day of voting from home, 135 electors, including 114 senior citizens and 21 persons with disabilities (PwDs), cast their votes via postal ballot.

Appreciating the initiative, Jaspal said it was a major change he had seen in his life. He could never think that the government could take such a step, he said and appealed to people to never skip voting. “Select a good candidate and vote for him or her,” he added.

It is a commendable initiative taken by the authorities concerned

for those who cannot go out and vote. — Baldev Kaur, 88.

Voting since the inception of the city in 1952, Jaspal Singh said he had never missed voting in his entire life and had cast his first vote in Patiala before moving to the city.

Expressing similar sentiments, another elector, Baldev Kaur, 88, said it was commendable step taken by the authorities concerned for those who could not go out and vote.

In a message to youngsters, she said, “Don’t waste your vote by not excising your franchise. If people don’t cast their votes, how will works be done?”

The UT Election Department today concluded the first round of its home voting by postal ballot. The programme has been designed to enhance the inclusivity of the democratic process for citizens over 85 years of age and PwDs with a minimum of 40% disability.

In preparation for this initiative, booth-level officers (BLOs) carried out an extensive door-to-door visits to the homes of all eligible voters in the constituency. During these visits, applications in Form 12-D were collected from those who opted for the home voting facility. In Chandigarh, a total of 633 eligible voters filled Form 12-D.

A dedicated team of polling officials, accompanied by a micro-observer, videographer and police official, facilitated the home voting process. Contesting candidates were duly informed of the schedule, allowing them or their authorised representatives to observe the proceedings, said Vinay Pratap Singh, District Election Officer-cum-Returning Officer.

He said the home voting process commenced at 8 am and concluded at 5 in the evening. The schedule will continue till May 27, with an additional two days reserved for a second visit, if required. Voters were notified in advance of the approximate arrival time of the polling team and they also received SMS well ahead of the scheduled visit.

About the programme

  • The home voting programme of the Election Commission of India has been designed to enhance the inclusivity of the democratic process for citizens over 85 years of age and PwDs with a minimum of 40% disability.
  • Voters are notified in advance of the approximate arrival time of the polling team. They also receive SMS well ahead of the scheduled visit.
  • District Election Officer Vinay Pratap Singh said the home voting schedule would continue till May 27, with an additional two days reserved for a second visit, if required.

