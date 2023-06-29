Dera Bassi tray factory gutted in major fire

Tribune News Service

Dera Bassi, June 28

A major fire broke out at the Neelkanth factory at Nimbua here this morning. The factory manufactures egg and apple trays.

Fire officers from Dera Bassi Baljit Singh and Mohinder Pal, and Jaswant Singh, from Zirakpur, along with their teams, doused the flames with the help of five fire engines. It took about five hours to douse the flames completely, they said.

“As soon as we got a fire call, we reached the site within 15 minutes,” they added.

The cause of the fire is suspected to be short-circuit. However, further investigation is going on to ascertain the exact cause. The factory management claimed that goods worth crores were destroyed in the fire.

The fire was first noticed in trash and it soon engulfed the egg and apple trays lying nearby. Around 15 workers were in the factory who ran out to safety. The shed, where the manufactured material was stored, collapsed due to the fire. The firefighters had a tough time controlling the flames. No harm was caused to the machinery.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Himanshu Gupta said, “As soon as information was received that a fire had broken out at a factory in the area, fire engines were rushed to the spot. Timely action averted a major tragedy. No reports of human loss or injuries to workers were received.”