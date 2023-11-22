Don’t make buyers suffer: Deputy Mayor to GMADA

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 21

Deputy Mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi has strongly condemned the GMADA move to block the registrations of plots in projects where the developer has failed to pay the external development charges (EDC) to the authority.

Bedi said this had happened due to negligence of GMADA officials and they should be held accountable instead of punishing people who spent their hard-earned money to buy plots in the projects.

The Deputy Mayor said at least half a dozen builders in Mohali defaulted on GMADA fee. Let alone paying the EDC, they did not even deposit the entire cost of the land of their project. “GMADA allowed these builders to sell the property further on depositing 25% of the project money. However, developers have taken up to 90% of the cost of units from people. The projects of some builders are completely stalled and buyers are at the receiving end.”

Bedi said GMADA officials should have strictly monitored the actions of these builders. He demanded a high-level probe into the entire matter and demanded strict action against the officials responsible for the lapse.

#GMADA #Mohali