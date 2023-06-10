Educated youth India’s biggest strength: Ex-President Ram Nath Kovind

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 9

Former President Ram Nath Kovind awarded degrees to students at the annual convocation of Chandigarh University at Gharuan here.

Addressing students, Kovind said, “Educated youth is the biggest strength, which will fuel the progress of India in ‘Amrit Kaal’ and the New Education Policy introduced after 34 years aims to prepare the Indian youth for the world of tomorrow. As you graduate today, you are not only being conferred a degree, but bestowed with new expectations and responsibilities to contribute towards the society and the nation.”

He said India was moving towards women empowerment and women leadership, which is an indicator of its bright future. “Educated girls will strengthen the journey of India’s progress and play a vital role in making it a global knowledge hub,” he said.

“While it is said that India is slowly moving towards becoming the ‘Vishwa Guru’, when we look at it inclusively over the years, India is already a superpower. It showcased its increasing power to the world through several bold decisions such as the development of Covid vaccine and deportation of Indians during the Russia-Ukraine war.” He also stated that the G-20 Summit being hosted by India was further proof of its growing power.

“Ajaypal Singh Banga taking over as the president of World Bank is clear proof of India’s prowess. It is for the first time that an Indian has been given this position, which is a matter of pride for the entire nation and its citizens,” said Kovind.

More than 1,400 students, 45 per cent of them being women, were awarded undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD degrees during the annual convocation. Further, 35 students, including 22 girls, were conferred gold medals and 35 students, including 21 girls, received their doctorate degrees.

University Chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu, Pro-Chancellor Dr (Prof) RS Bawa, and Vice-Chancellor Dr Manpreet Singh Manna were present on the occasion.