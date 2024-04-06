EWS quota: Pvt schools question vacant pre-nursery seats in govt units

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 5

Independent School Association (ISA) showed resentment that the UT administration has been pressing private schools to fill up seats for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) students even as pre-nursery seats in government schools are still vacant.

As per an RTI reply, 734 seats were still vacant in 2023-24 session in 90 government schools across the city. Out of the total 2,465 seats, 1,784 seats had been filled and rest remained vacant. A communication had gone to unaided recognised schools (non-minority) from the District Education Officer last month, regarding admission of students belonging to EWS/disadvantaged group for the session 2024-25 through online admission portal.

ISA president HS Mamik said: “It is surprising that while the government schools have so many vacant seats, the administration has been forcing private schools to fill up their vacant seats for EWS students. Also, while the UT education department cites references to other states while implementing this order, private schools within 1km vicinity of a government or aided school in Maharashtra will not be obligated to provide admissions under the RTE quota for students from EWS, according to amended rules for implementation of RTE in the state. Kerala and Karnataka also follow the same rule.”

The private schools said the government has no fixed pattern of reimbursing the schools and there were schools who have not received their dues for nearly 10 years.

School authorities said the government must reimburse the schools every quarter just like a parent pays fee who is a general candidate. Punjab follows RTE, but has clearly told every private school that it must not accept any EWS students and to send them to the closest government school as they cannot reimburse.

