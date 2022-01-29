Ex-servicemen resent unkept poll promises by past governments of Punjab

Chandigarh, January 28
A section of ex-servicemen said today that past governments in Punjab had failed to implement most of the promises made to the veterans at the time of Assembly elections.
Addressing media persons here today, members of the All-India Defence Brotherhood said exemption of VAT on goods sold through the Canteen Stores Department, filling 13 per cent reservation quota for ex-servicemen in state government jobs and exemption from paying toll on state highways are among several issues that are still pending.
The president of the brotherhood, Brig KS Kahlon (retd), said by and large, politicians had shown little sympathy towards the defence community and their major issues had remained unresolved.
He said the strength of serving soldiers from Punjab as well ex-servicemen and their family members worked out to be about 25 lakh and even if a small part of this number exercises the right to franchise, it could tilt the balance in any direction. —
