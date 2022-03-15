Fake film financier dupes Panchkula man of Rs25L, arrested

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 14

The Panchkula police have arrested a fake film financier for cheating a resident of Sector 26, here, of Rs25 lakh on the pretext of providing higher interest on the amount.

The suspect has been identified as Rahul, alias Monu, a resident of Nawan Kot, Chabal Road, Amritsar, Punjab. He was today produced in a court, which sent him to 3-day police custody.

According to information, Ravinder Singh, a resident of Madanpur village near Sector 26, in his complaint to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, stated that Rahul, who is working as a financier, told him that he knew a person, who finances films. If he invested money with him, he would get better interest. He gave Rs25 lakh to Rahul. The suspect gave a cheque, drawn on HDFC Bank, to the victim’s wife on April 20, 2019. The cheque bounced when presented in the bank for realisation.

A case was registered against the suspect under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC at the Chandimandir police station. After investigation, the police arrested the suspect on March 13.

Sub-Inspector Sukvinder Singh, in-charge of the Sector 25 police post, said during preliminary investigation, the suspect revealed that he used to take jewellery and money from people by posing himself as a film financier. He had duped people of Rs1.5 crore in Chandigarh, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Surat, Nainital among other places.