Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh

Mohali, March 11

A fire broke out at the Majra power grid near New Chandigarh on Monday morning.

Two fire tenders from Kharar have been pressed into service. The fire had not been brought under control till 8.45 am.

Police have reached the spot.

Smoke could be seen from kilometres away.

The grid is operated and owned by Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL), a Punjab government undertaking.

