Floodgates of Sukhna Lake closed

Chandigarh, July 11
After nearly two days, the floodgates of the Sukhna Lake were closed on Tuesday morning. The UT Engineering Department had opened one of the three floodgates at 5.35 am on Sunday when the water level reached 1,164 ft and the second one around 7 am. An official said one of the two floodgates was closed around 1.30 am and the second around 5.30 am, as the water level subsided to 1,161 ft.
