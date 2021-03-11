Four CBI SIs demanded Rs 1 cr from IT firm owner

Tribune News Service

Amit Sharma

Chandigarh, May 12

The four CBI sub-inspectors had demanded Rs 1 crore from the owner of an IT company to let him off in a complaint given by the Interpol regarding his links with terrorists. The victim, Abhishek Dogra, a resident of Ludhiana, was assaulted and the amount was later reduced to Rs 25 lakh. The suspects made the complainant call up his brother and asked him to arrange money in around 12 hours and reach Ambala.

The suspects — Sumit Gupta, who was already under suspension, Pardeep Rana, Ankur Kumar and Aakash Ahlawat — visited the complainant’s office M/s Ocean Global Solutions at IT Park and threatened him that there was a complaint from the Interpol about his links with terrorists and his firm was involved in anti-national activities.

The CBI stated that Sumit slapped the complainant and threatened him that he would be arrested.

Sumit and his colleagues came to the complainant’s cabin one by one and threatened him. Sumit demanded Rs 1 crore for letting him off in the matter.

The complainant asked the suspects to show some evidence against him following which he was again thrashed by one of the suspects.

It is alleged that Sumit forcibly took the complainant to the parking. The complainant was kidnapped and made to sit in the car and was asked to drive to the CBI office in Sector 30. Sumit and Pardeep accompanied him.

After going a little ahead, Sumit asked the complainant to drive to his house in Ludhiana and directed him to arrange the money.

Sumit also made the complainant call up his brother and told him to ask him to arrange Rs 25 lakh by 10 am of May 11 and reach Ambala.

The CBI has stated that the suspects asked the complainant to drive back towards IT Park and on the way, a tyre of the car punctured.

While the complainant was changing the tyre, he managed to call up his partner Sunny Verma and told him that he was held by fake CBI officers. He also shared his location following which Verma and other employees of the company reached the spot.

The suspects and the complainant’s partner and his employees entered into a scuffle. In the meantime, the complainant escaped towards the nearby forest area. The police also reached there and detained Sumit and Pardeep. The CBI office in Chandigarh was informed about the incident and the suspects were handed over to it.

During the course of the investigation, it came to light that Sumit and Pardeep were accompanied by two other officers, Ankur Kumar and Akash Ahlawat, following which they were also arrested.