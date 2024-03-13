Gang of bike thieves busted in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 12

The police have busted an 11-member gang of motorcycle thieves and recovered about 50 bikes that they stole from the Tricity area over a span of one year. The police said seven members of the gang have been arrested, adding that four others were juveniles, so they were sent to a juvenile home.

The suspects have been identified as Barwala, Ludhiana resident Harmeet Singh, Khamano resident Gurpratap Singh (main suspect), Fatehgarh residents Gurkirat Singh, Abhishek Singh, Shubhkaran Singh, Amaninder Singh (key maker), and Harmanjot Singh (mechanic).

The police said during the investigation they found that the bikes that the suspects stole were being used in ‘heinous’ crimes in Mohali. They added that the suspects used to come in separate cars to steal high-end bikes from the Tricity. Police officials said 47 bikes have been recovered from the possession of the suspects and four other motorbikes were impounded for traffic offences in different police stations at Fatehgarh Sahib.

SSP Mohali Sandeep Garg said, “In one instance, the suspects had gone to Manali, and on the way back to the Tricity, they stole two motorcycles.” He added that the gang used to steal motorcycles, forge documents and get fake registration plates for the vehicles to sell them to people.

A case under Sections 379, 473 and 411 of the IPC was registered at the Kharar city police station on March 1.

