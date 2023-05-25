Gurpeet fashions Chandigarh victory

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 24

Striker Gurpeet Singh once again helped Chandigarh record an easy win in the ongoing 13th Hockey India Sub-Junior Men National Championship being held at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela. Gurpeet scored a hat-trick to help Hockey Chandigarh defeat Hockey Arunachal 8-1 for the third consecutive win of the tournament. Gurpeet netted the first goal in the 27th minute, followed by two more in the 29th minute and 51st minute to help the side pull off an easy victory.

Misbah Khan (24th), Gurjeet Singh (41st), Sukhmanpreet Singh (41st), Sukhpreet Singh (46th) and Suraj Kumar Sah (55th) contributed a goal each to Chandigarh’s win.

On the other side, Moohamed Jaeed (54th) scored a consolation goal for Hockey Arunachal.

Hockey Punjab defeated Delhi Hockey 2-0 in the second match of the day in Pool E. Harshdeep Singh (25th) and Diljeet Singh (44th) netted one goal each. Hockey Haryana defeated Chhattisgarh Hockey 8-1. Uttar Pradesh Hockey defeated Hockey Karnataka 5-0,