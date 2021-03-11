Harmohinder Lucky named Chandigarh Congress chief

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 12

The Congress party has named Harmohinder Singh Lucky as president of the Chandigarh Congress.

In a letter issued by All India Congress Committee general secretary KC Venugopal, it was stated that Congress president has appointed Harmohinder Singh Lucky as president of the Chandigarh Territorial Congress Committee with immediate effect.

Lucky has been party’s chief spokesperson and a former councillor of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation.

The letter also stated that the party appreciated the contributions of outgoing president Subhash Chawla.