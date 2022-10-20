Hearing of petition against untraced report on Nov 19

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 19

Sukhdev Singh, Special Judicial Magistrate, will hear arguments on a protest petition filed in the Sippy murder case on November 19.

Jasmanpreet Singh Sidhu, brother of Sukhmanpreet Singh Siddhu, aka Sippy Sidhu, and Deepinder Kaur, the victim’s mother, filed the protest petition against the untraced report earlier submitted by the CBI.

Both complainants told the Special Judicial Magistrate, CBI, that they would like to pursue the protest petition qua the role of Guriqbal Singh Sidhu, the then ASP, and Inspector Poonam Dilawari of the Chandigarh Police.

Sippy Sidhu, an advocate, was shot dead in a Sector-27 park of Chandigarh on the night of September 20 in 2015. Initially, the police investigated the case, but handed it over to the CBI in 2016. After six years of the investigation, the CBI also failed to find the culprits in the case and filed the untraced report in December 2020.

The court permitted the CBI to continue further investigation in the case and also directed it to file a final report after its conclusion. The CBI has already filed the chargesheet in the case against Kalyani Singh, the accused in the case.

In the protest petition, Jasmanpreet said the CBI had, in its untraced report, also recommended regular disciplinary action against Poonam Dilawari and Guriqbal Singh Sidhu for lapses at initial stages of investigation, which allegedly seriously handicapped the progress of the investigation.