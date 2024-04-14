Kamya takes lead in chess championship

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 13

On the opening day of Chandigarh Women’s Chess Championship at New Public School, Sector 18, Kamya Kumari was in joint lead with Anvi Gupta, Precious Bansal and Samaira Taneja.

All the leaders scored two points each. Samisha Taneja and Aayra Singh (1.5 points) and Anushka, Dusicka Yumlembam, Navreet Kaur, Namanjot Kaur, Jiaana Garg, Jap Kaur Cheema, Saanvi Aggarwal scored a point each.

