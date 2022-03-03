Leasehold property: Call on conversion at March 8 CHB meet

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, March 2

The Board of Directors of the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) will take a decision on the conversion of commercial properties from leasehold to freehold at its meeting scheduled for March 8.

According to the agenda of the CHB, the sale of commercial properties, including industrial and nursing home sites, on a freehold basis instead of a leasehold basis will be taken at the meeting for a decision.

Recently, the UT Administration allowed the e-auction of residential, commercial, industrial and nursing home sites on a freehold basis. While the CHB has been allowed to e-auction property on a freehold basis, the existing property will have to be first converted from leasehold to freehold.

In a letter to the Secretary, Estates, the CHB had recently submitted that 123.79 acres had been allotted by the UT Administration to the CHB on a freehold basis at IT Park in August 2008. However, a restriction had been provided in the conveyance deed that the transferee shall not transfer the land under non-residential use except on a leasehold basis. Also, many residential and commercial units constructed by the CHB on the land allotted by the Administration on a leasehold basis are lying unsold for many years.

In view of the directions issued by the Administration on February 10, the CHB would like to auction its all residential, commercial and hospital sites and also built-up residential and commercial units on a freehold basis.

Accordingly, the UT Administration was requested that the condition provided in the conveyance deed of the land allotted to the CHB at IT Park may be amended to enable the board to sell non-residential land also on a freehold basis.

Similarly, the CHB be permitted to sell built-up residential and commercial properties on a freehold basis for which the land parcels were allotted on a leasehold basis by the UT Administration.

The board will also take up the sale of vacant residential plot at IT Park through e-tender on a freehold basis, the constitution of a property allotment committee and appointment of a senior standing counsel at the meeting.