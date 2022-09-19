Lift horticulture waste from city, says Panchkula Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 18

After receiving flak from residents, Panchkula Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal has directed officials concerned to lift horticulture waste from the city with immediate effect.

The Mayor said entire horticulture waste should be lifted from the city within a week. Otherwise, strict action would be taken against guilty employees.

He said leaves and tree branches lying in parks and open places should be picked up with immediate effect.

He also inspected the compost plant made from horticulture waste in the Industrial Area, Phase 1. However, he was not satisfied with the ongoing work there and directed the Chief Sanitation Inspector to give a notice to the company concerned and seek clarification on the pace of the work. Any kind of laxity would not be tolerated in the work, he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bharat Hiteshi Foundation had raised the issue of horticulture waste lying at parks and various sectors of the city for the past 45 days. He expressed the possibility of spreading malaria, dengue, chikungunya and other deadly diseases. Foundation’s chairman Bharat Hiteshi said due to the lax attitude of municipal officials, horticulture waste, including tree branches and garden waste of houses, was lying at places.

