Liquor, drugs, valuables worth Rs 4.86 cr seized

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 16

In the run up to the General Elections, the enforcement agencies have seized drugs, liquor, precious metals and cash worth Rs 4.86 crore in the city since March 1.

According to the Election Commission of India, drugs worth Rs 2 crore, illegal liquor amounting to Rs 91.57 lakh, a total of Rs 96.90 lakh in cash and precious metals worth Rs 52.69 lakh have been seized in the city from March 1 to April 13.

The UT Excise and Taxation Department had yesterday seized 12,120 bottles of imported foreign liquor and Indian made foreign liquor, and 5,292 bottles of beer without valid permit worth about Rs 30 lakh.

Meanwhile, the enforcement teams today continued inspections at various licensing units allotted under the Excise Policy year 2024-25. During these inspections, three enforcement teams of the department confiscated liquor without valid pass and permits. Expired beer was also seized.

Excise and Taxation Commissioner Rupesh Kumar said a total of 2,718 bottles worth about Rs 8 lakh had been seized. The confiscated stock included beer and liquor, he said, added that cases for breach of Excise Law have been initiated against the defaulting licensees.

He said the department would keep a strict vigil and none would be allowed to deviate from the Excise Policy and Act, and the model code of conduct guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India.

Fresh seizure

