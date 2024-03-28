Man duped of Rs 23L, 2 booked

Tribune News Service

chandigarh, March 27

The police have booked two persons for duping a city resident of Rs 23 lakh.

Complainant Ramu Nirmal, aka Ramu Vishal, a resident of Ram Darbar, Phase I, alleged that Jagdish Singh and Suraj Mohan, both Sector 32 residents cheated him on the pretext of investing his money in chit fund.

A case under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC and Sections 3 and 4 of the Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act has been registered.

