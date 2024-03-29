Man posing as RAW officer dupes Panchkula resident of Rs 58L

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 28

A Panchkula man has been duped of Rs 58 lakh by a Delhi resident impersonating as a RAW officer, the police said. A case of cheating, forgery and impersonation was registered against Ajay Kumar, a resident of Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh, at Sector 5 police station.

Complainant Sanjeev Garg, a Sector 4 resident, who owns a petrol pump, said he has been contesting a court case pertaining to a land in the Punjab and Haryana High court since 2014.

He said he had met Ajay, who had introduced himself as an IG rank officer in RAW, through an acquaintance in 2019. He said the man sought Rs 2 crore to get the court case decided in his favour.

He said in 2019, Ajay had come to his house and collected Rs 25 lakh in cash and four checks. Garg said: “The man assured me of a hearing in September 2019, and also sent a cause list of the court mentioning my case number to me. He collected another installment of Rs 15 lakh from me, but later kept delaying the matter on one pretext or the other.”

He said Kumar even prepared two forged court orders and sent them to him to gain trust and collected more money from him. The complainant said after the court case was not heard despite repeated assurances, he realized that he had been duped.

Garg said he had filed a complaint in the matter at Sector 10 police station in 2021, but the police failed to initiate action.

Now, the police at Sector 5 have registered a case against Ajay under the IPC Section 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 120-B (party to a criminal conspiracy to commit an offence punishable with death), 419 (cheating by personation), 467 (forgery of a valuable security), 468 (forgery intended to cheat), 471 (fraudulent use of a forged document or electronic record as genuine), 474 (possession of a forged document) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

