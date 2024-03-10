MC begins drive to catch monkeys

Panchkula, March 9
The Panchkula MC has started catching monkeys from residential areas near the Mansa Devi temple and Ghaggar. After catching the monkeys, the MC would to shift them to Kalesar National Park at Yamunanagar. A tender has been allocated for this purpose to the Nain Foundation of Jind, with a target to catch over 1,500 monkeys by February 2025. MC officials said the work began on Saturday, and 36 monkeys have been caught so far from Sector 25.
Register pets
MC officials said stringent action would be taken against residents who leave their pet animals to roam around without a leash. They added that residents need to register their pet animals.
MC Commissioner Sachin Gupta said residents are also supposed to get their pet animals vaccinated at the veterinarian hospital of the Animal Husbandry Department. He said, “MC teams may take pet animals into their custody if they are found roaming without a leash or if they find that the animal is not vaccinated. City residents need to register their pets with the Municipal Corporation.”
