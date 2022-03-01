MC House nod to RS seat for Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, February 28

In what may lend a voice to the city in the Upper House of Parliament, the Municipal Corporation House, cutting across party lines, today gave its nod to a Rajya Sabha seat for Chandigarh.

The background The matter was brought to the House meeting as an agenda item after the MHA had sent a Private Member Bill, which was earlier moved by Congress MP from Anandpur Sahib Manish Tewari in the Lok Sabha, to the Local Government, Chandigarh, i.e. the UT Administration, for its opinion. Electoral college to comprise councillors? It has been contended in the representation that earlier Delhi councillors used to elect a Rajya Sabha member when there was no Assembly there. MP Tewari had moved the Bill, saying that one member of the Rajya Sabha could be elected by an electoral college comprising elected members of the Chandigarh MC.

The opinion will now be sent to the UT Administration, which will convey the sentiments to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Additionally, councillors also favoured a Legislative Assembly for Chandigarh.

Councillor Saurabh Joshi said, “All councillors supported the agenda and said they had no problem in having a Rajya Sabha seat for Chandigarh. The amendment was approved by us. Someone pointed out that the UT Standing Counsel had given a different view, but that does not matter, we are supposed to give our opinion as elected representatives.”

The Administration communication stated, “The proposed Bill for amendment to Article 80 and Fourth Schedule of the Constitution was forwarded by the MHA for examination and comments.”

The union territories of Puducherry, Jammu and Kashmir and the National Capital Territory of Delhi have representation in the Rajya Sabha, while Ladakh, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep are unrepresented in the Rajya Sabha. The proposed Bill was, however, specific to providing representation to Chandigarh in the Upper House.