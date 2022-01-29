Motivational talk held

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 28

A motivational talk for girl students was organised at ITBP basic training centre at Bhanu near here today. Isha Duhan, an IAS officer, exhorted them to strive for excellence.

Girls of Class X, XI and XII, whose parents are serving with the ITBP, participated in the event. Giving an example of her dedication to get through the civil services exam, Isha said there was no substitute for hard work and sincerity of purpose. —