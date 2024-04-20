'NDA-BJP not coming back in 2024, voters completely against them': Manish Tewari

Chandigarh, April 20

Congress leader Manish Tewari on Saturday asserted that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is set to face defeat in the Lok Sabha polls as voters have shown their anger against them in phase 1 of General Elections which concluded yesterday.

"One thing has become clear from the first phase of voting that NDA-BJP is being trounced in these elections. The people are completely against the government due to bad governance in the last 10 years. They are not coming back in 2024," Manish Tewari told ANI.

Congress has fielded Manish Tewari from Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat. He will face BJP's Sanjay Tandon.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to all the voters across the country for casting their votes in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Friday and said that it is evident that the people across India are voting for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA in record numbers.

The polling for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections concluded on Friday.

After the completion of the first phase of the Lok Sabha election, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party and said that the BJP's "400 paar" film has become a super flop on the first day itself.

Tejashwi Yadav told ANI that there is no competition in the first phase as Bihar will give shocking results this time.

"The Mahagathbandhan is winning all four seats in the first phase. We have held block-wise meetings and the feedback that has come is very good the BJP's "400 paar" film has become a super flop on the first day itself. The people of Bihar are aware and will teach them a lesson," Yadav said.

"There is no competition in the first phase. We have said many times before that Bihar will give shocking results this time. They have not done anything for the people of Bihar," he added.

Polling was held in 21 States and Union Territories in the first phase.

While the BJP-led NDA is seeking its third consecutive term in office under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the INDIA bloc is hoping to oust it from power.

The poll schedule was announced by the Election Commission on March 16. By-elections to 26 assembly constituencies will also be held alongside the Lok Sabha and four state assembly polls.

The Lok Sabha polls are being held in India in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1, to elect the 543 members of the 18th Lok Sabha. The results will be announced on June 4.

#BJP #Congress #Lok Sabha