Panchkula: 13 protesting lecturers booked

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 2

The police have booked 13 identified and other unidentified extension lecturers, who had yesterday staged a protest against the Haryana Government while they were marching to Chandigarh to gherao the Haryana Vidhan Sabha.

A case has been registered against Ishwar Singh, Rakesh, Pankaj Arya, Anil Kumar, Kuldeep Singh, Sanjay Kumar, Manjeet Malik, Dr Rajpal, Pooja, Asha, Dr Rekha Tanwar, Taruna, Saroj and unidentified lectures under Sections 186, 283, 332 and 353 of the Indian Penal Code.

The police had stopped the protesters, who were staging a march under the banner of the Extension Lecturer Welfare Association, at the Panchkula-Chandigarh border near the Housing Board chowk and used water cannon on them.

On February 16, the police had arrested 14 lecturers who were trying to enter Chandigarh to lay siege to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s residence in protest against the neglect of the demands of extension lecturers.

The extension lecturers said they had been camping at a designated protest site in Sector 5 for over a month and a half. Their key demands are job security, dearness allowance and implementation of services rules.