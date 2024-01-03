Peddler held with 6.5-gm heroin

Panchkula, January 2
The Panchkula police have arrested a man, Hemant Kumar of Kalka, with 6.5 grams of heroin.
A police team led by Sector 19 crime branch Inspector Mohinder Singh Dhanda today arrested the suspect and seized 6.5 grams of heroin from him.
A case has been registered against him under the NDPS Act at the Kalka police station. He was produced in a local court and sent to two-day police remand.
