Posing as OSD to Amit Shah, man defrauds Kalka resident of Rs 60 lakh

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, February 7

A Kalka resident was allegedly duped of Rs60 lakh by a person posing as the OSD to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the pretext of getting a petrol pump allotted in his name.

The complainant, Amit Kumar Suman, came in contact with the suspect, Amit Chaudhary, in 2020 through his friend Nayab Chaudhary.

According to the complainant, the suspect told him that he had helped many persons in the allotment of petrol pump dealerships through his high-profile contacts.

“I was told that if I was willing to pay Rs70 lakh, I could be allotted an HP petrol pump in Pinjore,” the FIR reads, quoting the complainant. He was asked to pay the amount in two instalments — Rs60 lakh as the first and Rs10 lakh as the second — after which the petrol pump was to be allotted in his name. After he paid the first instalment, the suspect told him that he had had a word with the Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and an HP petrol pump in Pinjore would be allotted in his name.

“The suspect then took a copy of all my documents and made me sign several documents,” the complainant alleged in the FIR.

Asked about the delay, the suspect first cited the pandemic. Then in June 2020, he handed over an NOC in the complainant’s name via WhatsApp in which it was written that the possession of a petrol pump would be given to the complainant. Later, the suspect said the NOC had been cancelled due to Covid.

Then the complainant sought his money back from the suspect. He gave cheques, which bounced. “He also threatened to hurt me and my family,” the complainant alleged.

A case in this regard was registered under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471 and 506 of the IPC. However, the police are yet to arrest the suspect in the case. —

#fraud