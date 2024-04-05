Power employee arrested for hurting religious sentiments

Ambala, April 4
The Ambala police arrested a Power Department employee on Thursday for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. He was produced in court, where he was released on bail.
The Shahzadpur residents had been protesting against a Power Department employee, Tarsem, for his ‘remarks’ against Hindu gods. Demanding his arrest on Wednesday, the residents threatened that 11 people would self-immolate on Thursday to mark their resentment against the police.
On Thursday, Naraingarh SDM Yash Jaluka reached Shahzadpur and interacted with the residents.
Former Zila Parishad chairman Rajnish Sharma said, “We were informed today that Tarsem has been arrested. We have also expressed our resentment against the FIR registered against the residents, and we have been assured by the official that the matter will be discussed with higher authorities.”
Shahzadpur SHO Satyawan said, “The Power Department employee, Tarsem, was arrested, and he was released on bail by the court. Appropriate action will be taken against those who blocked the road for protest too.”
