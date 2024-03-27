Panjab University okays 15% hike in cash award for its sportspersons

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 26

After a long wait, Panjab University today approved 15% hike in cash awards for its meritorious sportspersons.

“The committee has approved 15% hike in the cash awards... It was a long pending demand. The university is very much serious on rewarding the hard work of our players,” said Amit Chauhan, Dean Student Welfare.

Sources said 300 sportspersons would be benefited from the hike in cash award. Anurag, a sportsperson, said: “It’s a welcome step.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panjab University Chandigarh