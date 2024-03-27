Panjab University okays 15% hike in cash award for its sportspersons

Chandigarh, March 26
After a long wait, Panjab University today approved 15% hike in cash awards for its meritorious sportspersons.
“The committee has approved 15% hike in the cash awards... It was a long pending demand. The university is very much serious on rewarding the hard work of our players,” said Amit Chauhan, Dean Student Welfare.
Sources said 300 sportspersons would be benefited from the hike in cash award. Anurag, a sportsperson, said: “It’s a welcome step.”
