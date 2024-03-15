Banwari Lal Purohit hits back at Chandigarh Mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor over free water

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, March 14

A day after Mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor and AAP took on Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwari Lal Purohit, the latter defended his move against free water supply with remarks “it’s not ghar ki kheti or jungle raj here... There is a system which has to be followed by all.”

To buttress his point, he shared the details of the MC’s expenditure and earnings during a press conference. Purohit said the civic body was already reeling under a huge loss of about Rs 150-175 crore per annum in ensuring water supply to the residents. The MC’s earnings from the water bills was only Rs 107 crore a year.

The corporation’s yearly expenditure is around Rs 1,100-1,200 crore, while revenue is hardly Rs 500 crore. There is a big deficit of Rs 600-700 crore. To fill this gap, the UT Administration gives grant-in-aid (GIA) to the MC.

“The MC asks us for funds and we further request the Centre for more funds. We have raised GIA to Rs 560 crore. Otherwise, the MC would not be able even to pay salaries of its own staff. After all this, they threaten us,” said Purohit.

“What is the point in making the announcement when they have no money for providing free water. Do you have surplus revenue, where will the money come from? First, justify the proposal and take permission. It is not a jungle raj, there is a system, which is to be maintained by each and every one,” he said.

Holding that 24x7 water supply is the best-suited for Chandigarh, the Administrator further remarked, “Think of it — round-the-clock water supply all seven days of week. You want to put that in doldrums. You announce free water and cannot implement the plan. This is a fraud on the people of Chandigarh. It is not ghar ki kehti, there is a system. Why deceive people. Everything is up in the air.”

On the alleged insulting remark by the Mayor, he said, “He met me with love even after I raised the water issue on the dais that day. There was no insult till 3 pm when he was with me and we had high tea together. But after that, he got disrespectful as Delhi gave him the order to say so. It is very reprehensible.”

On the Mayor’s statement of boycotting the Governor and MP’s events over the “insult”, the Governor said, “I do not care whether he comes or not. You abuse the administration that provides you with grant. I would not allow my shoulders to be used for your political interests.”

“Kher had suffered from cancer. She has been advised to take precautions so that she does not face problem again. So, she takes precautions. She even told me to use a mask. But, you are levelling such allegations against such a senior person,” he added, referring to the Mayor’s allegation of her being anti-Dalit as she got the mike sanitised before addressing the event after him.

