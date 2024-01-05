Mohali: Rehab centre co-owner shot at, 2 arrested

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 4

The police have arrested two youths for firing a gunshot at the co-owner of a drug rehabilitation centre (Wisdom Welfare Society, on Randhawa Road), which left the victim fatally injured, in Kharar at around 4.30 pm today. The suspect, identified as Kamal (who was an inmate at the centre a few months ago), a resident of Yamuna Nagar, was arrested along with his accomplice late at night.

The police have recovered the car that was used in the crime. The police said that the victim, Sarabjit Singh and the suspect had an old rivalry, and a heated argument on the mobile phone today caused the youths to come in a car and shoot him. The victim sustained a gunshot wound in the stomach and was rushed to a private hospital in Mohali. The police have recorded the victim’s statement and registered a case against the suspects at the Kharar Police Station.

