Road safety awareness session held

Chandigarh, April 29
The Traffic Police conducted a road safety awareness session for students of Centre for Public Health at University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET), Sector 25.
During the session, students and faculty members were briefed by Road Safety Awareness Cell officers about traffic rules and regulations, and about provisions of the Motor Vehicle Driving Regulation 2017, Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act 2019 and CMVR 1989.
A special emphasis was given on the use of safety gadgets i.e. helmet by two-wheeler riders, seat belts by the driver and co-passengers in motor vehicle, use of zebra crossing markings and how to cross the road safely and the role of the Good Samaritan for helping the road crash victims to save precious human life.
Besides this, special emphasis was made on importance and impact of lane driving and how lane driving can reduce traffic.
