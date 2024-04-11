Rs 5 lakh jewellery, Rs 50K stolen from house in Sunny Enclave

Mohali, April 10
Miscreants broke open the locks of a house in Sunny Enclave, Sector 125, Kharar, on April 8 and stole gold ornaments worth Rs 5 lakh and Rs 50,000.
House owner Dr Rajan Sharma had gone to his native place in Himachal Pradesh two days ago to bring his family back. He returned today to see a ransacked house.
Meanwhile, miscreants targeted a locked house in Dandrala village of Dera Bassi and stole jewellery worth Rs 3 lakh and Rs 6,000 in cash this morning.
In a complaint to the police, Ravi, the owner of the house, stated that the miscreants broke open an almirah to steal gold and cash lying in it.
