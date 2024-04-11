Rs 5 lakh jewellery, Rs 50K stolen from house in Sunny Enclave

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 10

Miscreants broke open the locks of a house in Sunny Enclave, Sector 125, Kharar, on April 8 and stole gold ornaments worth Rs 5 lakh and Rs 50,000.

House owner Dr Rajan Sharma had gone to his native place in Himachal Pradesh two days ago to bring his family back. He returned today to see a ransacked house.

Meanwhile, miscreants targeted a locked house in Dandrala village of Dera Bassi and stole jewellery worth Rs 3 lakh and Rs 6,000 in cash this morning.

In a complaint to the police, Ravi, the owner of the house, stated that the miscreants broke open an almirah to steal gold and cash lying in it.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kharar #Mohali