Rush at Tehsil offices

Mohali, December 18
The Tehsil and Sub-Registrar offices in Mohali, Zirakpur and Kharar experienced a heavy rush today after a prolonged logjam due to the pen-down strike by the Punjab State Ministerial (DC Office) Employees Union for over a month.
More than 150 registrations of plots, flats and properties were completed in the Zirakpur office, while the Dera Bassi office completed 108 registrations.
The pen-down strike by the Employees Union has been going on since November 8. Visitors at the government offices had to bear an inconvenience due to the strike, as registrations of property had almost come to a standstill since the strike began.
The demands of the Employees Union include the immediate transfer of arrears of various allowances into their accounts, the extension of full pension benefits to those staff members who were recruited after 2004 and the complete implementation of the rules and proposals of the 6th Pay Commission.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Efforts on to rescue 800 stranded passengers as Tamil Nadu battles with floods; Army pitches in
Though rain activity has almost come to a halt in most parts...
Allahabad High Court rejects suits file by Masjid Committee in Gyanvapi case
Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal says the suit filed in 1991 bef...
Search on for Jalandhar student Gurasham Singh missing after his birthday party in London; was last seen by his 3 friends who left in a cab
He was last seen in Canary Wharf, East London, in black jump...