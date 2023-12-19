Rush at Tehsil offices

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 18

The Tehsil and Sub-Registrar offices in Mohali, Zirakpur and Kharar experienced a heavy rush today after a prolonged logjam due to the pen-down strike by the Punjab State Ministerial (DC Office) Employees Union for over a month.

More than 150 registrations of plots, flats and properties were completed in the Zirakpur office, while the Dera Bassi office completed 108 registrations.

The pen-down strike by the Employees Union has been going on since November 8. Visitors at the government offices had to bear an inconvenience due to the strike, as registrations of property had almost come to a standstill since the strike began.

The demands of the Employees Union include the immediate transfer of arrears of various allowances into their accounts, the extension of full pension benefits to those staff members who were recruited after 2004 and the complete implementation of the rules and proposals of the 6th Pay Commission.

