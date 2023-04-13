Sacked Covid warriors seek reinstatement

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 12

Covid warriors on their way to gherao the Haryana CM’s residence to seek restoration of their jobs were stopped midway by the administration. A delegation of the protesters was later assured by the OSD to CM that their demand will be met by tomorrow following which they deferred their march.

Sandeep Sindhu, president, Corona Employees Association, Haryana, said Bhupeshwar Dayal, OSD to CM, told them that the government was with them and hoped that their jobs would be restored by tomorrow. Sandhu said they had postponed the decision to gherao the CM’s residence till tomorrow.