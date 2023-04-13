Sacked Covid warriors seek reinstatement

Panchkula, April 12
Covid warriors on their way to gherao the Haryana CM’s residence to seek restoration of their jobs were stopped midway by the administration. A delegation of the protesters was later assured by the OSD to CM that their demand will be met by tomorrow following which they deferred their march.
Sandeep Sindhu, president, Corona Employees Association, Haryana, said Bhupeshwar Dayal, OSD to CM, told them that the government was with them and hoped that their jobs would be restored by tomorrow. Sandhu said they had postponed the decision to gherao the CM’s residence till tomorrow.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal
We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...
Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court
The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...
Congress releases third list of 43 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls
Fields ex-BJP leader and former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi from...
Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech
News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...