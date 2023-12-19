Saneta encounter: Father of Paramveer arrested

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 18

The police have arrested Dr Harpal Singh, father of Rajpura resident Paramveer Singh, who was nabbed by the Mohali CIA after a brief encounter in Saneta. Dr Harpal was posted at Ucha Riuna in Fatehgarh Sahib and has been arrested for criminal conspiracy, assault to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty, and falsely charging a person with having committed an offence on Sunday.

In a case registered at Rajpura on December 17, Paramveer Singh and Patiala resident Harpal Singh, alias Makhan, have also been booked. The police said that during the investigation, it was found that the father-son duo had staged kidnapping and extortion calls for Rs 1 crore by unknown persons since May. Dr. Harpal, holding a weapon’s licence, had earlier expressed a threat to his life from unknown persons and sought police security as well. He claimed that in the past, unknown persons had fired a gunshot at his house at night. “My son has been missing since November 18. A missing person report has been filed in this regard at the Rajpura Police Station. He has no past criminal record and has been to Canada, the UK, and Dubai in the past,” Paramveer’s father said on the day of his son’s arrest.

Meanwhile, the police recovered the Jeep taken away by Paramveer from a girl by conning her in August. On December 16, Paramveer Singh, alias Prince, and Karamjit Singh of Kurukshetra were shot at in a police encounter on a road near Saneta. Both were allegedly involved in more than 12 crimes. An Arms Act case was registered against Paramveer at Dhakoli on November 25, 2019. A case under Sections 379B, 386, 387, 506, 307, 353, 186 of the IPC, and 25-54-59 of the Arms Act has been registered at the Sohana police station with regard to the encounter.

Charges against him

