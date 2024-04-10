Chandigarh: Scribe, 2 lensmen held for extortion

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 9

Police have arrested Sector 32 resident Prince Garg, Gurpreet Singh of Phase 10 and Vinod Parkash of Zirakpur for extortion, trespass and criminal intimidation under Sections 384, 452, 506 and 34 of the IPC. One of them is a scribe with a TV news channel, while the others are cameramen.

Complainant Alka Thakur, owner of Global Future Consultancy, Sector 9, reported that on April 8, two persons came to her office and threatened her with dire consequence. They said they would viral their previous matter of complaint filed by Mariya and demanded Rs 2 lakh.

Out of fear, she agreed to pay Rs 45,000 but later, informed the police. Vinod had already taken Rs 25,000 from her in the same matter a few days ago. All three suspects will be produced before the court.

