Sec 32, 36 colleges claim overall trophies

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 30

GGDSD College, Sector 32, and MCM DAV College, Sector 36, claimed overall winners’ trophies in the men’s and women’s categories, respectively, during the Panjab University Directorate of Sports’ annual prize distribution function at the Panjab University gymnasium hall.

The Sector 32 college was awarded with Sir Shadi Lal Trophy for scoring 12,469 points in the men’s category. SGGS College, Sector 26, claimed the second position and was awarded with KK Grover Trophy. The college scored 12,140 points. In the women’s category, MCM DAV College was awarded with PL Bains Trophy for scoring 8,554 points, while GGDSD College was awarded with Panjab University Sports Committee (PUSC) Trophy for scoring 7,682 points.

In the men’s B Division, Govind National College, Narangwal, was awarded with PUSC Trophy for scoring 2,230 points and Gobindgarh Public College, Alour, claimed second position and was given PUSC Trophy for scoring 540 points.

In the women’s B Division, Govind National College claimed the overall trophy with 1,401 points and MLBG Girls College, Tappiran Khurd, Nawanshahr, was awarded with Dr GS Dhillon Trophy for scoring 480 points.

In the men’s C Division, Government College for Education, Sector 20, emerged winner with 940 points and the team of Government College of Yoga and Education, Sector 23, finished second with 620 points. In the women’s category, Dev Samaj College of Education, Sector 36, emerged victorious by scoring 1,525 point and Government College of Education claimed second position with 1,240 points.

The function was presided over by Panjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Renu Vig, hockey Olympian Rupinder Pal Singh, Dronacharya Awardee Sukhdev Singh Pannu and shooting Olympian Anjum Moudgil.