Seeking stolen jewellery bill misplaced argument: Chandigarh court

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, April 25

While observing that the defence counsel’s arguments that the prosecution has failed to produce bills of stolen jewellery of idols are misplaced, a local court has convicted a person in a five-year-old theft case.

The court said the jewellery such as ‘mukut’ and ‘chattar’ were presented to the idol by devotes who usually don’t give bills of articles presented to the idol.

The police had arrested Harjeet Singh in a case registered on January 8, 2018 on a complaint of Dinesh Mehta. The complainant said on January 8, 2018, four persons had entered Shiv Mandir at Sector 24, Chandigarh and stole two silver mukut of shivling and three silver chattar and two Laddu Gopal idols made of brass.

The defence counsel argued that the accused was falsely implicated in the case, and the prosecution has failed to produce bills of the stolen items.

After hearing arguments, the Judicial Magistrate First Class, Chandigarh, Chetesh Gupta said the prosecution has proved the case against the accused beyond reasonable doubt. The court sentenced Kumar to undergo imprisonment for a period already undergone by him during trial and investigation. —TNS

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.