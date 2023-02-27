Shell out 5% more for water in City Beautiful from April 1

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, February 26

From April 1, residents will have to shell out more for water with 5 per cent annual recurring increase in water charges coming into effect. This is for the first time that the annual recurring increase has been fixed at 5 per cent, which earlier used to be 3 per cent.

Big burden on common man Recurring increase in water and sewerage charges is a big burden on common man. The MC has failed to give me the exact figures of its expenses based on which it has been increasing the charges. The rates should be rationalised. RK Garg, President, Second Innings Association Can review the hike: Mayor If residents find the 5 per cent annual hike too much, we will review it. Anup Gupta, Mayor

Last year, the administration had notified the 5 per cent annual hike for the 2023-24 fiscal. Residents said they were already fed up with the high water rates. The 5 per cent hike, coupled with the existing 30 per cent sewerage cess on the total water bill, is going to add to their woes.

President of the Second Innings Association RK Garg said, “The authorities just pass rules and do not consider the correlated conditions. Recurring increase in water and sewerage charges is a big burden on common man. The MC has failed to give me the exact figures of its expenses based on which it has been increasing the charges. The rates should be rationalised.”

AAP’s Leader of the Opposition Damanpreet Singh slammed the BJP saying, “The MC is meant for the welfare of the residents and should not be run as a profit-making organisation. The Centre asks the BJP-ruled MC to generate more revenue. If we get a chance, we will give free water to residents like we did in Delhi and Punjab.”

Meanwhile, MC officials said the hike had been carried out after many years, keeping in view losses. To ensure that there is not a big gap in spending and income in future, a small annual increase has been mandated, they said.

As per the UT notification of March last year, the rate for 0-15 kilolitre (kl) slab was raised from Rs 2/kl to Rs 3/kl and for 16-30 kl slab from Rs 4/kl to Rs 6/kl. The rate for 31-60 kl slab was fixed at Rs 10/kl that for above 60 kl slab at Rs 20/kl. There will be 5 per cent annual charges from April 1, 2023, which earlier used to be 3 per cent.