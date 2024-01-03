Snatcher lands in police net

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, January 2

The Panchkula Police detective staff today arrested a youth, Vijay Kumar (alias Monty) of Kalka, for snatching phones.

Inspector Nirmal Singh said Vijay was arrested in connection with a December 26 snatching incident in which a phone was snatched from a Kalka housing board resident.The cops scrutinised the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area and got hold of Vijay on December 30. Vijay was produced in a local court and subsequently sent to police remand for three days.

The suspect has reportedly admitted to snatching five other phones too. All the cells have been recovered, and he has been sent to jail.

Praveen Kumar from the detective staff of the Panchkula Police said the suspect, a drug addict, had snatched phones in Pinjore and Kalka.

